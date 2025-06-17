Sedlescombe Village Voice

MID SUMMER TEA ON THE GREEN Saturday June 21 2025. 2.00-4.00pm Join the geese and your neighbours, friends and family for a delicious FREE cream tea on Sedlescombe Green. This event is organised by the Parish Council, if you would like to volunteer to help please contact Jackie on 07765710337

St Michael’s Hospice OPEN GARDENSseason continues on Tuesday June 24 when six gardens In Bexhill Town open from 10.30am until 4pm. All within walking distance of each other in Belle Hill, Church Street,De la Warr Road and Gatelands Drive .Entry is just £7.50 to visit all. Refreshments and cakes will be available throughout the day at St peters Churchyard TN40 2HE.An excellent way to enjoy a day out in support of this local charity. For a full list of Open Garden dates and locations in June and garden descriptions, visit the Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or purchase an Open Gardens 2025 booklet available in our village shop or from any of the Hospice shops for a donation

SUNDAY SERVICE at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starts at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Do you play Padel or would like to try ? PADEL PEOPLE are located at Sedlescombe Golf Club. Develop your skills of hitting, ball control and learning the game or to book a court . email [email protected] or you can follow on Face book or Instagram@padelpeoplesedlescombe

Ashley Davey is trying to set up a WALKING FOOTBALL session in Sedlescombe to start on Thursday mornings 10 to 11am at Sedlescombe pavilion . Anyone interested should email me at [email protected]

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “The Italian Job “ the original version starring Michael Caine on Wednesday June 25 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

CHAIR PILATESon a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

COFFEE MORNING The next Coffee morning at the Chapel on the Hill, Sedlescombe will be taking place on Tuesday 24th June from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake, so why not come and enjoy good company in a warm and relaxed environment and the potential to make new friends. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea ocontact Andrea on 01424 871 625 .

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

On Wednesday July 9 at 7pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall SDGS Sedlescombe and District Garden Society will be holding a talk on " Say it with flowers " by Katherine Lynn. Katherine will be talking about some of the ideas and traditions connected with the language of flowers so why not come and see what each flower means and plant a secret message in your garden.

There will be refreshments following the talk followed by a raffle. Entrance is free to members and just £3 for non members.For further details about the society please email Jenny at [email protected]

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.