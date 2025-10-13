Shelter Hall and Focus Foundation light switch on returns to launch the festive season

On Thursday 13th November, the seafront venue will host an evening of seasonal food and drink, children’s arts and crafts, and plenty of Christmas cheer, as the cast of Brighton’s Jack and the Beanstalk brings a dose of panto magic to their annual Christmas Light Switch-On.

Brighton’s iconic Shelter Hall is set to sparkle this November as it partners with the Focus Foundation to officially kick off the festive season. x8g3qyt

On Thursday 13th November, the seafront venue will host an evening of seasonal food and drink, children’s arts and crafts, and plenty of Christmas cheer, as the cast of Brighton’s Jack and the Beanstalk brings a dose of panto magic to their annual Christmas Light Switch-On.

Before Jack climbs the beanstalk this December, audiences can meet Dame Camilla Trott (David Hill) and friends for some Fe-Fi-Fo-FUN, plus a special sneak peek at this year’s udderly spectacular pantomime production.

Focus Foundation fathering round the Shelter Hall tree & 'golden button' at our light switch on in 2024!

The evening will also feature a Focus Foundation Pantomime Raffle, packed with fantastic prizes and raising funds to support grassroots charities and local community initiatives.

Brighton’s Mayor will join the celebrations to lead the official light switch-on, marking the start of a very Shelter Hall Christmas.

Event Schedule:

6:00pm – Seating begins

Shelter Hall's Main Hall decked out for Christmas

6:30pm – Focus Foundation Pantomime Raffle

6:45pm – Christmas Light Switch-On with the Mayor

Booking link: https://shelterhall.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-light-switch-on/

About Shelter Hall

Shelter Hall is a re-imagined food hall unlike any other, serving non-stop originality and curated menus to the good people of Brighton. With seven rotating kitchens, two bars, seaview terrace and intimate balconies, this is the place to settle in.

In the summer, grab a chair on the balcony or terrace, enjoy live music and experience international cuisine. Throughout the winter join us for supper clubs, gigs in our secret bar, and one-off pop ups from renowned chefs. Come for the food. Stay for everything else.

Website: https://shelterhall.co.uk/

About the Focus Foundation

We exist purely to support Grassroot Charities and enable our communities to thrive. Grassroots charities are often the first to respond in times of crisis, providing critical services that have a big impact on people in the community. Yet, these charities face severe underfunding and therefore, with a lack of resources feel the increased pressure on their services. 40% of UK grassroots charities report a decrease in funding over the past 5 years, while 90% say they are stretched beyond capacity. Many operate relying heavily on volunteers, and 97% of the charities closing in the UK are these small organisations, who are the glue that hold our communities together.

Website: https://focusfoundation.org.uk/

About Brighton’s 2025 Christmas Pantomime: Jack and The Beanstalk

3rd to 30th December 2025

DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole

Our GIANT family panto returns to Brighton December 2025, and the team is hard at work creating an udderly spectacular production of Jack And The Beanstalk! Join us at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole from 23rd to 30th December 2025 for even more festive Fe-Fi-Fo-FUN. We have a limited run of just one week, so grab your tickets today! Join Jack on this fantastic adventure as he tries to outwit the evil Giant, and win over the princess he loves. So, grab your magic beans, put on your crowns, and shout, "He's behind you!" as we bring the classic tale of Jack And The Beanstalk to life in a way that only the Brighton Family Panto team can.

Website: https://www.brightonfamilypanto.com/

For more information contact

Lucy Limage

Head of Marketing & Partnerships

Shelter Hall