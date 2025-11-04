Shop, donate and make a difference – Raystede opens new charity shop in Haywards Heath

New Raystede charity shop in Haywards Heath

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is pleased to announce the opening of its newest charity shop, located in Haywards Heath.

All proceeds from the shop, which adds to Raystede’s growing retail network across Sussex, will go towards helping the animals in Raystede’s care. The new shop on South Road will stock a wide variety of clothes for adults and children, as well as a range of accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

Open Monday – Saturday, 9am – 4.45pm and 10am – 4pm on Sundays, the shop is fully accessible, with convenient nearby parking available.

Commenting on the opening, Raystede’s Retail Area Manager, Sue Ryder said: “We’re pleased to be opening our newest shop in Haywards Heath and our first located in West Sussex.

“Our new shop team are looking forward to welcoming both animal lovers and bargain hunters alike. We are also happy to receive donations of good-quality items too as every item sold in our shops allows us to help even more animals in our care. Your generosity really does make a real difference.”

Raystede is also keen to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer their time and help in the shop, as there are a range of volunteering roles available.

Aside from the charity shop at Raystede in Ringmer, the charity also has thriving shops in Lewes, Uckfield, Hailsham and the Langney Shopping Centre in Eastbourne and last year welcomed over 186,000 customers.

To find out more about the new charity shop in Haywards Heath and the volunteering opportunities available, visit – www.raystede.org/shop/haywards-heath-charity-shop/