Simply the best- Celebrating excellence at Marriott House and Lodge

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

More than 2,900 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and we’re thrilled that so many of our employees have been nominated.

Marriott House and Lodge recently celebrated the exceptional dedication and hard work of its staff by hosting its own Care Awards ceremony.

The event brought together staff, residents, and their families for an afternoon of celebration and appreciation. Awards were presented across various categories, including "Outstanding Carer," "Nurse of the Year," and "Department of the Year," recognising the unwavering commitment of the team in providing high-quality care.

The afternoon was filled with heartfelt speeches, laughter, and applause, highlighting the vital role of care workers in creating a nurturing and supportive environment.

General Manager, Nikki Culleton said: “This is an amazing achievement, I’m so proud of each and every department that we have here at Marriott House and Lodge.”

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.