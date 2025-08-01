Site manager for Hailsham housebuilder awarded best in country

David Wilson Homes Site Manager Matt Eason has won a national award in recognition of the quality of homes he is building at Cuckoo Fields development in Hailsham.

Matt has won the Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC). This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with 115 award wins in total this year.

The award recognises the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 nominated for the award annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Matt Eason on site.

Oliver Chapman, Construction Director Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, said: “As a housebuilder to have won the most awards for 21 years in a row is a fantastic achievement, and it wouldn’t have been possible to do it without the amazing site managers that lead our team. To see Matt receive his first award in recognition of his incredible leadership is a true testament to his commitment in building homes at Cuckoo Fields.

“We pride ourselves on building exceptional homes at the highest quality, and the numerous Pride in the Job Award wins reflects how we succeed every time.”

Matt Eason, Site Manager at Cuckoo Fields said: “This award is an incredible acknowledgement of how our team work at Cuckoo Fields. To have won the award for the first time shows how far these homes have come – from starting as bricks to now the heart of so many families, I am so proud the team and I have been recognised for the amazing work they have achieved.”

