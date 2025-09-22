Six adventures for Lynne in aid of Eastbourne hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice supporter Lynne Phair, 66, has signed up for her sixth overseas adventure with the hospice, and is encouraging others to join her.

Lynne became a long-term supporter of St Wilfrid’s after they cared for her mum. She has already taken on a trek across the Sahara, a cycle from Eastbourne to Paris, and another bike ride from the hospice to Amsterdam, all raising funds for the hospice. She is trekking the Sahara with the hospice again in October, and has just signed up for the Wilfride 2026 and the Camino De Santiago Trek 2027 trip.

“Adventures fill my soul, so when I heard about the Sahara Trek the hospice was running in 2019, I signed up,” Lynne said. "And I haven’t stopped since! I’m not a natural sports person but doing these challenges gives me a reason to get out of bed and push myself. They are a complete change and take your brain away from all the other worries you have in life. I've also made some wonderful friends who have something in common and understand.”

She is now encouraging others to sign up for the next two hospice adventures. “You never know when you'll need the hospice, none of us do,” she said. “And the reason it was here for my mum, and then my husband John more recently, is because other people have donated or fundraised. I've got this little saying that money fills your pockets, but adventures fill your soul, and I’d love for more people to join me on my next adventures,” Lynne said.

Lynne gets ready to cycle to Paris

The 2026 Wilfride is a 290-mile cycle challenge from Eastbourne to Paris over four days. It takes in the sights of the French countryside and cityscapes, finishing at the Eiffel Tower. The 2027 Camino De Santiago Trek is a 100km walk from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela, passing through numerous points of cultural and historical interest over five days.

The hospice is hosting no-obligation information evenings for both events during the autumn: on Thursday 2nd October for Wilfride and Wednesday 12th November for the Camino. To find out more and book, visit stwhospice.org/paris or stwhospice.org/camino. You can also find out more by speaking to their Fundraising Team on 01323 434241 or at [email protected].

Talking about Lynne’s amazing achievements, St Wilfrid’s Head of Community Fundraising, Sarah Marsh, said: “Lynne has been an incredible supporter of St Wilfrid’s and we’re delighted she’s signed up for our latest adventures. All our challenges promise to be truly unforgettable experiences and are so much more than just a bike ride or walk; they can be a really important part of people’s healing journeys. They also raise essential funds for the hospice at a time when we need it the most.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.