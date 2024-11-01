Sound visit for High Sheriff at hearing charity
Mrs. Fraser saw first hand some of the work that the charity does to help and support some of the 188,000 people who live with hearing loss throughout the county.
The tour included seeing the recently added clinic room, that allows the charity to offer free ear health and wax checks and hear about the work of the new outreach bus, The Hearing Hopper, as it visits the towns and villages of East Sussex.
Commenting on the visit, the charity’s chair of trustees Dave Bone said “We are extremely grateful for the interest that The High Sheriff has shown in the work that the team of volunteers and staff do, in particular, addressing the isolation that hearing loss can so sadly cause. Mrs. Fraser’s visit came as a real boost us all and we are thankful for her keen interest in the charity.”
Dave added “East Sussex Hearing has an exciting and challenging future and we hope that as many people as possible will attend our AGM on Monday 9th December 10am at our Eastbourne centre to hear about our plans, including a crucial change to the charity’s constitution.
Further details can be found at eshrc.org . Tel: 01323 722505 or Text: 07950 855580