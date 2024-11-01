Leading charity, East Sussex Hearing recently welcomed a visit from the county’s High Sheriff, Lucinda Fraser DL.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. Fraser saw first hand some of the work that the charity does to help and support some of the 188,000 people who live with hearing loss throughout the county.

The tour included seeing the recently added clinic room, that allows the charity to offer free ear health and wax checks and hear about the work of the new outreach bus, The Hearing Hopper, as it visits the towns and villages of East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the visit, the charity’s chair of trustees Dave Bone said “We are extremely grateful for the interest that The High Sheriff has shown in the work that the team of volunteers and staff do, in particular, addressing the isolation that hearing loss can so sadly cause. Mrs. Fraser’s visit came as a real boost us all and we are thankful for her keen interest in the charity.”

High Sheriff visit

Dave added “East Sussex Hearing has an exciting and challenging future and we hope that as many people as possible will attend our AGM on Monday 9th December 10am at our Eastbourne centre to hear about our plans, including a crucial change to the charity’s constitution.

Further details can be found at eshrc.org . Tel: 01323 722505 or Text: 07950 855580