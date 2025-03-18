South of England Agricultural Society hosts 27th Jim Green Challenge

Last week (12.3.25), the South of England Agricultural Society welcomed over 100 students and adults with additional educational needs from across Sussex and Surrey to the 27th annual Jim Green Challenge.

Held at the South of England Showground, the event celebrates the legacy of Jim Green, one of the Society’s founders of educational outreach programmes, who was dedicated to fostering opportunities for young people to engage with the countryside. Since his death in 1998, the competition was set up in his honour, providing a platform for students to develop practical skills, showcase their creativity, and work collaboratively in a series of hands-on challenges.

This year’s event brought together teams from a wide range of educational institutions, including Aldingbourne Country Centre, Brinsbury College, East Surrey College, Manor Green College, Nescot College, Plumpton College, Princess Christian’s Farm, St Piers College, Step by Step School and Woodlands Meed College. Each team participated in pre-prepared exhibits as well as practical tasks on the day, all with an agricultural or horticultural focus.

The practical challenges tested participants’ ability to work under unfamiliar surroundings, problem-solve and showcase their understanding of the countryside. Teams tackled an identification challenge focusing on the origins of food, constructed life-sized scarecrows representing figures from the fishing industry, and prepared flowerbeds for spring planting, demonstrating teamwork and attention to detail. Another key task involved planting a window box, with judges assessing the careful handling of plants and the overall presentation.

In addition to the practical tasks, students showcased their efforts in the pre-prepared exhibit categories. Among the standout entries were handcrafted wooden sailboats with moving parts, delicately arranged dried flower displays, and model pigs crafted from recycled materials to highlight rare breeds. In the cookery challenge, competitors baked and decorated vanilla sponge cupcakes with pig-themed decorations, while the horticulture category saw teams nurturing a variety of spring bulbs and keeping a growth diary documenting their progress.

Beyond the main competition, students had the opportunity to engage in various interactive activities, adding an extra element of fun and learning to the day. The Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation hosted enjoyable football sessions, while participants also had the chance to try milking a model cow, interact with trained gundogs and their handlers, meet some donkeys and explore a selection of the Society’s tractors, gaining insight into modern agricultural machinery.

The event concluded with a bustling awards ceremony featuring certificates of participation presented by 2025 Society President Sara Stonor DL and Deputy President Major Edward Stenhouse FRICS FAAV. Medals were awarded for outstanding achievements, and team shields were presented to category winners.

The overall winners were Plumpton College. The team was presented with the Jim Green Challenge Rose Bowl by Michael Harris from Sussex Freemasons Community Charity.

On winning, Jeremy Kerswell, Chief Executive and Principal of Plumpton College, said:

“Having had the pleasure of attending the Jim Green Memorial competition in the past, I am aware of just how much work goes into it from all those students who participate from across the South East. The standard of work and creativity always impresses me and therefore I am extremely proud that the Plumpton student team won this year’s trophy. The competition provides such an invaluable opportunity for so many students to come together and I know they all enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere created. Congratulations to all involved.”

Closing the event, Sarah Peay, daughter of Jim Green and Chair of the South of England Agricultural Society’s Education Committee, commended all those who took part, praising their enthusiasm and dedication:

“The Jim Green Challenge remains a highlight in the Society’s calendar, offering a unique opportunity for students to develop practical skills while celebrating rural traditions. The creativity and teamwork we’ve seen today are truly inspiring. We are also incredibly grateful to our sponsors, including Sussex Freemasons Community Charity, The Budding Foundation, Tates of Sussex, the Golden Lion Children's Trust, and Carole Hayward, whose generous support makes this event possible.”

The Jim Green Challenge is a key part of the Society’s commitment to education, ensuring that students of all abilities have the opportunity to engage with the countryside and develop valuable skills. For those interested in taking part in 2026, more information is available at https://www.seas.org.uk/countryside-learning/jim-green-challenge/.