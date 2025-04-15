Southern Classics Car Show at Amberley Museum to take place on Sunday May 11

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a trip down memory lane as Amberley Museum proudly hosts the Southern Classics Car Show on Sunday, 11th May. Celebrate motoring history featuring an incredible line-up of vintage and classic vehicles from the esteemed Southern Classics Car Club.

From the iconic 1915 Model T Ford to beloved cars and vans spanning nearly a century of automotive design, the show will showcase a diverse collection of vehicles right up to the year 2000. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or simply curious about the classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Southern Classics began as a small group of Southern Water PLC employees with a shared passion for classic cars. Today, it stands as one of the leading independent classic car clubs in the South East, offering a welcoming and knowledgeable community for all car lovers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to admire beautifully preserved vehicles, hear the stories behind them, and chat with proud owners about the cars that once ruled the roads.

Pre-booking is essential – don’t miss out on this popular event!

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/ or follow Amberley Museum on social media for updates.