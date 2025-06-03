Southern Water invests millions to improve water quality in West Sussex

More than £8m of work to help improve water quality at the River Rother has been completed.

The £8.5m project to improve South Harting Wastewater Treatment Works involved increasing the amount of flows the works can treat by 140 per cent. It also involved the site having new equipment installed to improve water quality by ensuring the works can remove more phosphorus from wastewater.

The site will also benefit from a new primary settlement tank, two new trickling filters and a new final settlement tank as well new pipework and electrics to connect all the new equipment up. The work will ensure the water leaving the site is even cleaner than it was. This will benefit the River Rother well into the future.

The news comes as Southern Water is working hard in West Sussex to improve water quality with investment being made at its treatment works in Lavant along with work in villages north of Chichester including Charlton, Singleton and East Dean to reduce groundwater infiltration.

South Harting Wastewater Treatment Works

Project Manager for Southern Water, Alex Lamm, said:

“We know how important it is to protect and enhance water quality and our precious environment across the areas we serve. These vital improvements at South Harting add to the other investments we’ve made in West Sussex.”

The work was carried out by contractor GTb who are supporting Southern Water on a number of other key projects to treatment sites across its region.

Andrew Dredge, Project Manager for GTb, added: “We are pleased to have completed this project in South Harting to help improve the River Rother’s water quality and meet new Environment Agency targets. We’d like to say a huge thank you to those residents living near to the works for their patience while we carried out this essential upgrade work.