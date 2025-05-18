Southwater veteran meets The Duchess of Gloucester
100 year old Robert Piper meets royalty.
Ex Royal Sussex and signal corps veteran Robert Piper was one of 24 world war two veterans that meet the duchess of Gloucester last Friday at Buckingham Palace garden party.
Run by Not Forgotten, the garden party is the highlight of the charity year.
It supports more than 10000 veteran every year and service personnel who are struggling with injury, illness and isolation.
Robert also met garrison Sargent major Andrew Stocks, Russell Watson and Matt Goss as well.