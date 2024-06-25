Spire Gatwick Park Hospital celebrates 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spire Gatwick Park is proud to celebrate 40 years of providing quality patient care, delivering faster access and greater treatment choice for patients across Surrey and Sussex

The hospital is celebrating the 40th anniversary of opening its doors to treat patients.

Originally opened in 1984 as a ‘cottage style’ hospital, boasting 58 beds and built at a cost of £5 million, Gatwick Park Hospital was operated by a consortium, then later acquired by BUPA in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Park was one of the first hospitals in the country to achieve an Investor in People accreditation sponsored by the government, a national award demonstrating excellence in staff training and development.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital colleagues.

The hospital has always prioritised training and development including more recently, it’s apprenticeship scheme for clinical colleagues. It is due to this investment in colleagues that many have continued working at the hospital for over 30 years.

The hospital was purchased in October 2007 by Spire and has since expanded and grown into the hospital it is today, with more than 300 consultants, specialists and clinicians dedicated to delivering outstanding care across an extensive range of services and treatments in 32 different specialties.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital now has a total of 50 beds with on-site imaging and physiotherapy departments, three operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, one ward, a daycare unit and a dedicated Children and Young People’s Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ongoing investment in facilities, equipment and introducing new services, Spire Gatwick Park Hospital can continue to deliver quality treatment and aftercare from expert consultants and dedicated nurses in a clean, comfortable environment. Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has several long serving colleagues who have devoted their careers to the hospital and have seen a number of technological developments during this time.

Louise Wheatland, Deputy Director of Clinical Services, commented: “I started work at the hospital as a staff nurse on the wards 32 years ago and have worked in various departments since, it is an incredible place to work and to me feels like a family. Despite the change of ownership and changes to patient pathways, Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has maintained its friendly feel, which I believe is palpable to patients, visitors, and colleagues alike.”