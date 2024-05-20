Spring Market and Streets of Hailsham event a resounding success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers attended Hailsham's first ever Spring Market in the town centre on Saturday [May 18], an event organised by Hailsham Town Council with the support of its project partners.

Vicarage Field was home to a range of stalls selling locally sourced food, homemade and personalised gifts, confectionery and more.

The Spring Market coincided with 'Streets of Wealden', which also takes place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street on the day. The event, which came about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, featured a variety of entertainment including Circo Rum Ba Ba – L’Hotel – 'the smallest hotel in the world' erupting into glittering cabaret, Talking Birds – The Whale, whereby people became both audience and character in the 'tiny theatrical experience' and Roo’d – giant bouncing kangaroos showcasing their ability to be cheeky and funny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other acts included Dizzy O’Dare – The Giant Balloon Show, which featured balloon sculptures combined with high energy comedy and the all-important giant balloon and Inside Out Theatre, a tale of two men in pursuit to outwit each other. Also performing for the public was fire-breather, stilt walker and cabaret performer 'Dolly Delicious', as well as hula hooper 'Xena Flame'.

Spring Market asnd Streets of Hailsham event.

"Residents and visitors were privy to everything from the finest food and gifts on sale on the day at both the Spring Market and Farmers' Market, to amazing street entertainment as part of the Streets of Hailsham event," said Deputy Town Mayor & vice-chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts.

"Our market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and the Spring Market was no exception, especially as it coincided with the other two event attractions taking place on the day!

"As organisers of Hailsham Street Market and other specialist market events throughout the year, the Town Council's main aim is to work with partner organisations to establish community-led festivities, all of which benefit the residents of Hailsham whilst supporting local traders and increasing the footfall in the town on event days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ricketts added: "The enthusiasm of not only shoppers, but local producers and traders, has helped establish our markets over the years. This was our second Spring Market event, which resulted in a busy town centre on Saturday appealing to people of all ages."

Spring Market and Streets of Hailsham event.

Organisers of Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.