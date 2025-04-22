St. Helen's Park Preservation Society calls on life members!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charity responsible for managing St. Helen's Woods in Hastings is updating its records...and needs the up-to-date details of all its 'life members'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know the St. Helen’s Park Preservation Society has been around since 1955? With the support of a passionate community of “life members,” the society has worked tirelessly to protect and preserve the historic St. Helen’s Woods nature reserve ever since.

Though the life membership programme has been quiet in recent years, exciting changes are on the horizon. The society is updating its constitution and partnering with Hastings Voluntary Action to update the membership programme.

Are You a Life Member?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Helen's Woods Nature Reserve

The society would love to hear from you! Please email your name, address, email, and an approximate date of when you became a member to:

This will ensure you're kept in the loop about future updates, events, and ways to support the preservation of the nature reserve.

Not a Member Yet?

You’re not alone—more and more people are stepping up to help protect St. Helen’s Woods. A new supporters' mailing list has just launched, and the society would love to add your name to it.

📍 Click [https://sthelenswoods.co.uk/newsletter/] to join and stay connected.