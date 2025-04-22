St. Helen's Park Preservation Society calls on life members!

By St Helen's Park Preservation Society
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
The charity responsible for managing St. Helen's Woods in Hastings is updating its records...and needs the up-to-date details of all its 'life members'.

Did you know the St. Helen’s Park Preservation Society has been around since 1955? With the support of a passionate community of “life members,” the society has worked tirelessly to protect and preserve the historic St. Helen’s Woods nature reserve ever since.

Though the life membership programme has been quiet in recent years, exciting changes are on the horizon. The society is updating its constitution and partnering with Hastings Voluntary Action to update the membership programme.

Are You a Life Member?

St. Helen's Woods Nature ReserveSt. Helen's Woods Nature Reserve
St. Helen's Woods Nature Reserve

The society would love to hear from you! Please email your name, address, email, and an approximate date of when you became a member to:

📧 [email protected]

This will ensure you're kept in the loop about future updates, events, and ways to support the preservation of the nature reserve.

Not a Member Yet?

You’re not alone—more and more people are stepping up to help protect St. Helen’s Woods. A new supporters' mailing list has just launched, and the society would love to add your name to it.

📍 Click [https://sthelenswoods.co.uk/newsletter/] to join and stay connected.

