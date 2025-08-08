St John Ambulance East Sussex Network to host public open evening on first aid awareness

St John Ambulance East Sussex Network is encouraging members of the public to attend their upcoming open evenings.

St John Ambulance East Sussex Network will be hosting an open evening on Tuesday, 12th August, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at the St John Ambulance Building, 59 Bourne Street, Eastbourne, BN21 3SB

The evening will provide an opportunity for members of the public to meet our volunteers and learn vital, lifesaving skills including CPR and the recovery position. Attendees will also be able to gain insight into the vital work carried out by St John Ambulance volunteers within their local community.

A further open evening is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, between 7:00pm and 9:00pm, at the same venue.

For more information about these upcoming sessions, please contact Michael Petrie, Interim Community Delivery Lead, via email at [email protected].