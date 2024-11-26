St Wilfrid’s Charity Champions announced

St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) held an awards evening to recognise the invaluable support local businesses give to the hospice.

Around 100 people attended the Charity Champions Awards at The View Hotel in Eastbourne, after tickets sold out within two days.

There were six award categories, and winners received a glass trophy and certificate of recognition. Ryan Millns from Ashdown Radio compered the event, alongside St Wilfrid’s CEO, Colin Twomey. A raffle and silent auction raised £3,000 for the hospice on the night.

The award winners were:

St Wilfrid’s CEO Colin Twomey (right) presents the Chiddfest team with their Charity Champion Award

· Community Champion Award - Stagecoach, for its fundraising Santa bus, which started last Christmas and is set to continue this year. The driver dressed up as Santa and the bus was decorated.

· New Supporter Award – Identity, for sponsoring the Hospices to Holland bike ride and entering nine team members, raising over £23,000.

· Creative Supporter Award - Sykes Harley-Davidson, for donating a one-of a-kind motorbike to be raffled in memory of two of their friends who were cared for by the hospice. More than £100,000 was raised.

· Long Standing Champion Award - Whiteline, for supporting the hospice for over 20 years. They are the current headline sponsors for Rainbow Run and have supported the hospice with many other events.

· Individual Champion Award - Sophie Maloney, who is a long-term supporter of the hospice after her grandmother was matron at the original site at Mill Gap Road. Sophie takes part in Make A Will Month and supports many hospice fundraising activities.

· St Wilfrid's Charity Champion Award – The Chiddfest Team for supporting the hospice with a donation from the popular music festival, and loaning the land for Rainbow Run, both of which are held at Nash Street Farm in Hailsham.

Colin Twomey said: “Without the support of businesses, we wouldn’t be able to offer the services we do. A big thank you to all of you, we appreciate all the hard work that you do for us. Thank you also to the Charity Champions sponsors, Madeira Windows, Barwells, Lightning Fibre, Arlington Clinic and The Park Lane Group, whose generous support made the event possible.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.