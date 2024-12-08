Staff at Marriott house and lodge ‘elf’ themselves for Alzheimer’s Society

Staff at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day, which took place on Wednesday, December 4. This initiative aimed to raise awareness and funds for individuals living with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered directly from the North Pole, Elf Day was designed to spread festive cheer while supporting fundraising efforts for dementia research.

Participants wore a variety of outfits, from stripy socks to full elf costumes—there’s no better way to raise money to help combat dementia.

On the day of the event, both residents and staff at Marriott House and Lodge enjoyed elf-themed games as the team donned their cheerful attire.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge and the head elf for the day, stated: “Elf Day at Marriott House and Lodge is always a lot of fun, and we are home to some of the most unique elves I have ever seen! We understand that many people, including a significant number of our residents, are living with some form of dementia.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing, residential and respite care.