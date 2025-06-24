Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day 2025 with free travel for military, veterans and cadets travelling to events

Stagecoach is proud to support Armed Forces Day 2025 by offering free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets across its network during the Armed Forces Day weekend from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

The initiative covers all Stagecoach local bus services, allowing members of the Armed Forces community to travel for free to parades, ceremonies and community events in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, and beyond.

To access free travel:

Serving military should wear uniform or show a valid military ID

Veterans can present a veterans’ badge or military medal

The gesture forms part of Stagecoach’s ongoing nationwide commitment to recognising and supporting the Armed Forces. The company also provides free travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday each year, in honour of those who have served.

Stagecoach is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and continues to grow its internal Veterans Network, a colleague-led group that supports service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families within the business.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to support Armed Forces Day and recognise the important contributions of those who serve and have served. Providing free travel across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey is a small gesture to show our appreciation and help people attend local events to honour the Armed Forces community.”

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director for Stagecoach South East, added:

“Supporting Armed Forces Day is an important part of our commitment to the community. We’re pleased to be offering free travel across East Sussex and Kent, making it easier for military personnel, veterans, and cadets to take part in commemorations and local events.”

For more information on local services and timetables, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com