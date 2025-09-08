Step aboard the romance of the Orient Express at Sage House

History enthusiasts and lovers of travel are invited to experience the glamour, allure, and enduring mystique of one of the world’s most legendary trains.

Sage House will host “Romance of the Orient Express”, an illustrated talk by local historian and former schoolteacher Roger Clark, on Wednesday 24th September from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

The Orient Express, which connected Paris to Istanbul from 1883 to 2009, is celebrated for its opulence, style, and iconic place in both history and popular culture. Guests will be taken on a fascinating journey through time, exploring the train’s history, its famous passengers, and its reputation as a symbol of elegance and romance.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, which includes tea, coffee, and cake. Spaces are limited, so early booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Typical Aristocracy aboard the Orient Express

Event details:

Sage House, Tangmere

Wednesday 24th September

6:00pm – 7:30pm

£10 per person (includes refreshments)

Tickets are available online at: www.dementiasupport.org.uk/whats-on

Or in person at Sage House reception.

This event is part of Sage House’s ongoing programme of engaging history talks, with all proceeds supporting Sage House, your local charity dedicated to improving the lives of people living with dementia and their families.

For further information, please contact:

01243 888691

www.dementiasupport.org.uk - What's On