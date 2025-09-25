Stone Cross care home celebrates end of summer

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross had a fantastic afternoon hosting an end of Summer barbecue event for friends, family and members of the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activities team and Head Chef, Dirk Ehrlicher got together to arrange a party for everyone to enjoy. Despite unfavourable weather conditions we had an amazing time with wonderful food and party drinks. Our residents, friends and families feasted and were entertained by Rockin Robin who continued to raise our spirits with his fantastic voice and boundless enthusiasm.

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “Barbecues and parties are a big favourite here, our residents and staff need no excuse to enjoy good food and entertainment. We always love inviting our friends, neighbours and residents’ families in to join us. It has been a lot of fun. I would like to thank everyone involved and all that joined us for a remarkable celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Enjoying the fun

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care and respite care.