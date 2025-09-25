Stone Cross care home celebrates end of summer
The activities team and Head Chef, Dirk Ehrlicher got together to arrange a party for everyone to enjoy. Despite unfavourable weather conditions we had an amazing time with wonderful food and party drinks. Our residents, friends and families feasted and were entertained by Rockin Robin who continued to raise our spirits with his fantastic voice and boundless enthusiasm.
General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “Barbecues and parties are a big favourite here, our residents and staff need no excuse to enjoy good food and entertainment. We always love inviting our friends, neighbours and residents’ families in to join us. It has been a lot of fun. I would like to thank everyone involved and all that joined us for a remarkable celebration.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care and respite care.