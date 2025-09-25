Stone Cross care home celebrates end of summer

By Eva Davies
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:32 BST
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross had a fantastic afternoon hosting an end of Summer barbecue event for friends, family and members of the local community.

The activities team and Head Chef, Dirk Ehrlicher got together to arrange a party for everyone to enjoy. Despite unfavourable weather conditions we had an amazing time with wonderful food and party drinks. Our residents, friends and families feasted and were entertained by Rockin Robin who continued to raise our spirits with his fantastic voice and boundless enthusiasm.

Most Popular

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “Barbecues and parties are a big favourite here, our residents and staff need no excuse to enjoy good food and entertainment. We always love inviting our friends, neighbours and residents’ families in to join us. It has been a lot of fun. I would like to thank everyone involved and all that joined us for a remarkable celebration.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Enjoying the funplaceholder image
Enjoying the fun

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care and respite care.

Related topics:Stone Cross
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice