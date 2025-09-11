Stone Cross care home hosts fire safety talk

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross hosted a free Fire Safety Talk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and his team at Eastbourne Fire Brigade gave advice and reported on safety issues to help our residents and their families understand their vital role. All those who attended were enthralled and grateful that they took the time to visit us. There was plenty of time for Q&A during the session.

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community to better understand fire safety. We invited everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness and to help give people some information. We would like to thank the team for taking the time to spend with our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides dementia care, residential and respite care.

For more information please contact Emma Rich-Spice General Manager at Sycamore Grove on 01424 320620 or [email protected]