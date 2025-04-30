Stop dumping on our reef, say environmental campaigners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 1300 people have responded to Sussex Wildlife Trust's urgent call ro action and have asked the Secretary of State for the Environment, Steve Reed, to step in on behalf of our marine protected area.

"More than a thousand people have shown that they want to see action on this issue," commented Sarah Ward, Marine Conservation Officer. "More messages are being sent every day. We hope the Secretary of State is getting an idea of how strongly many of us feel about this issue, and chooses to step in and do the right thing for our marine protected area."

Sussex Wildlife Trust is still waiting for the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) to decide whether to renew Brighton Marina’s licence to dump dredged sediment in Beachy Head West Marine Conservation Zone.

This harmful activity should not be allowed to continue, and a decision should have been made by now to stop dumping on our reef and properly protect this marine protected area.

Weeks ago, the MMO said their decision was due ‘imminently’. The longer this goes on, the less confident we are that nature will be properly protected.

It’s time for us to up the pressure and take this to the top. Steve Reed MP is the Secretary of State for the Environment, and he is responsible for the MMO. We want the Secretary of State to step in and review the case to make sure the MMO upholds their biodiversity duty and makes the right decision: to stop dumping on our reef and properly protect this marine protected area.

Sarah said "This is where you come in! Public pressure is powerful. We need Steve Reed to know just how many people oppose the Marina’s application to keep dumping sediment on Beachy Head West Marine Conservation Zone. Since we don’t know how ‘imminent’ the MMO’s decision is, we’re launching an urgent call to action: please help us today by sending a message to Steve Reed using our simple e-action. We’ve outlined the key points and it’s easy to add your own words for maximum impact. Your voice can make a real difference!"

Send a message to the Secretary of State here: https://wtru.st/stop-the-dumping