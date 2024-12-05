Storrington woman's Harley Davidson send-off
Riding pillion on her brother-in-law's Harley Davidson in Australia had been one of Evelyn's most vivid memories.
Her twin sister Agnes and Evelyn were two of the last children to be born in the maternity facilities at "The Pines", the Thakeham workhouse on what is now the Steyning Grammar School site.
Evelyn married estate worker George Skinner and spent most of her years in service, including some time with the wife of the founder of Boots the Chemist in Jersey. She also worked as a volunteer at the Foxmead" sheltered accommodation in Storrington.
Known in Storrington as "the elephant lady" because of the collection of hundreds of elephants that shared her home, Evelyn died on 1st November aged 94.
Her funeral service was streamed live to her relatives in Australia.