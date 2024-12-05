Storrington woman's Harley Davidson send-off

By Roert Gamle
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 20:47 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:12 BST
Evelyn Skinner was delighted when three Harley-Davidson bikers arrived at her Storrington home in September 2021 to wish her a happy 91st birthday. On 5th December 2024 the same three members (Dave, Peter and Orson) of the Surrey Chapter, plus Dave's wife, Mona accompanied Evelyn on her last earthly journey following her funeral at Trinity Methodist Church, Storrington.

Riding pillion on her brother-in-law's Harley Davidson in Australia had been one of Evelyn's most vivid memories.

Her twin sister Agnes and Evelyn were two of the last children to be born in the maternity facilities at "The Pines", the Thakeham workhouse on what is now the Steyning Grammar School site.

Evelyn married estate worker George Skinner and spent most of her years in service, including some time with the wife of the founder of Boots the Chemist in Jersey. She also worked as a volunteer at the Foxmead" sheltered accommodation in Storrington.

Members of Surrey Chapter, Harley-Davidson accompany Evelyn from Trinity Methodist Church on 5th Decemberplaceholder image
Members of Surrey Chapter, Harley-Davidson accompany Evelyn from Trinity Methodist Church on 5th December

Known in Storrington as "the elephant lady" because of the collection of hundreds of elephants that shared her home, Evelyn died on 1st November aged 94.

Her funeral service was streamed live to her relatives in Australia.

