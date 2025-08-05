Student gives Hastings seabooters a run for their money

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

French student Alban Delorme was one of the fastest runners in Hastings Old Town's annual seaboot race.

Alban, 15, who lives near Paris and is staying in Hastings with a host family, finished the race at 10.53 seconds.

His time was eventually beaten by another runner at the event in Courthouse Street on Monday evening. He was awarded a timed certificate, along with all the other participants.

The race is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner, who died in 2002. The fastest runner wearing seaboots and a top hat has to sprint along the length of Courthouse Street, round a lobster pot, and back.

There were plenty of entrants in the adult and children’s races. The winner was presented with Peter Trickett’s walking stick, to be held for one year.

