Sussex air ambulance welcomes support from Prime Minister

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is delighted that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is showing his backing for air ambulance charities such as KSS during Air Ambulance Week 2025 (8–14 September).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter of support, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to these charities and to everyone who helps keep these essential services flying, from the crews to the fundraisers and volunteers who make every mission possible. “

Sir Keir describes air ambulance charities as a ‘lifeline for thousands across the country’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Air Ambulances UK, Air Ambulance Week is a key opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds for the lifesaving pre-hospital emergency medical care delivered every day by air ambulance charities to those who become critically ill or injured. This year’s campaign message, `Every Mission Starts With You’ puts the spotlight on the public. Every donation, fundraiser or act of support plays a crucial role in making each mission possible.

David Welch, Chief Executive of Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

KSS is one of 21 air ambulance charities across the UK. Collectively, air ambulance charities make over 49,000 lifesaving missions every year, an average of 135 a day, treating patients at the scene of the most serious incidents and providing lifesaving interventions such as open heart surgery, blood transfusions, emergency anaesthetic and blood transfusions.

It costs KSS, which responds to an average of nine incidents each day, £20.8M a year or £57K per day to operate its world-leading lifesaving service with 91% of its total income coming from its communities.

David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, said: “We welcome this letter from the Prime Minister and hope it leads to a better understanding of the fact that we are a charity, independent of the NHS with over 90% of our funding coming from the communities we serve and greater awareness of the challenges faced by air ambulance charities across the country, including increased costs and a challenging fundraising environment. Now, more than ever before, air ambulance charities need public support to save lives and provide the best possible outcomes for our patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be working tirelessly to save lives every day. Sudden life-threatening emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and we are here for everyone who needs us 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, bringing the hospital to the patient when every second counts for survival.”

To read the full letter click here.