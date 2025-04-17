Sussex building firm completes Phase 1 of historic church renovation in Rottingdean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extensive renovation work and improvements to a beautiful parish church in Rottingdean, East Sussex, were completed in time for a Mothering Sunday event.

Parker & Son started work on the beautiful Grade II* St Margaret’s Church in the historic area of Rottingdean in April last year. The church is known for its seven, stunning stained windows by Edward Burne-Jones and William Morris.

The project is part of the Church of England’s ‘re-ordering’ programme which involves adapting and rearranging church buildings to better suit changing needs, whether for worship, community outreach, or secular uses, while retaining its primary purpose as a place of worship. All sorts of community events will be now possible in the reordered Rottingdean church building.

The majority of the work involved installing underfloor heating and then replacing the floor with Jura stone imported from Germany. The underfloor heating will assist the Church Council’s aim for St Margaret’s to become an ECO Church. The porch area floor has also been renewed with quarry tiles.

Construction at St Margaret's

The renovation also included: removal of the Victorian pews and pew platforms; relocation of the font; construction of a new platform and ramp at the east end, installation of new audio visual systems and re-decoration throughout.

New glazed doors have also been installed between the porch and the main church. The engraved logo is based on the stone cross that stands on the roof above the West Door.

The Parker & Son team worked with architects Thomas Ford & Partners, Jupiter Underfloor Heating, GB Tiling and Walco Electric who provided specialist services.

Michael Maddox, St Margaret's Rottingdean, Development Project Manager, said: “The St Margaret’s Church, Rottingdean, development project was being managed to our entire satisfaction - challenges were met with a positive professional attitude and all work undertaken to a high standard.

Parish Church in Rottingdean

“We particularly enjoyed engaging with Rick Kirk and the Parker workforce ‘family’ – a team committed to producing a quality reordering of our historic, much-loved church building.”

James Parker, Managing Director of Parker & Son added: “Rick and the team has very much enjoyed working on this beautiful church. The project did prove challenging at times, however. For instance, when the old, rotting flooring was removed, we discovered buried human bones and charred timbers as well as extensive damp problems.

“As an ancient, listed building, this meant getting archaeologists into survey and analyse the materials discovered which took seven weeks to complete. The human remains that were found have been placed together in the nave and have received a proper re-burial. An original Anglo-Saxon wall was also discovered as part of the archaeological work.”

Fundraising is taking place for phase two of the work which will hopefully deliver accessible toilets and baby-changing facilities, an improved kitchen, a new vestry and new meeting room - all of which will enhance the community facilities. Planning permission has been granted but this phase remains subject to Faculty approval.

Since Saxon and Norman times, people have come to St Margaret’s to praise and worship God, to be baptized, to marry and to bury their dead.

There is a replica of St Margaret’s in Los Angeles: the Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn (Glendale). The seven stained glass windows in the chancel and tower are one of the chief glories of the church. They were made by William Morris & Co from the designs of Sir Edward Burne-Jones and are generally recognised to be some of their finest work.

The church dates from the early 11th Century and is therefore Saxon in origin. Worship has taken place here since those early times. It was built on rising ground to emphasise its importance to the local community.

Rottingdean – ‘the valley of Rota’s people’ – was one of the prizes which fell to William of Normandy when he invaded England in the eleventh century. There was already a settlement here with a church.

