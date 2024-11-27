Sussex carpenter crowned ‘Tradesperson of the Year’ at 2024 On The Tools Awards

The prestigious 2024 On The Tools Awards took place on Thursday, November 21st with headline sponsor Jewson: in a glittering ceremony that celebrated the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation within the UK construction sector. With the generous support of sponsors, the evening recognised tradespeople and professionals making an extraordinary impact on their industry and communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the winners was Crawley-based carpenter Joshua Lewis from Lewis Brothers Carpentry who claimed the top spot in the Carpenter of the Year category, sponsored by SAM Mouldings. In addition, Joshua went on to win Tradesperson of the Year, sponsored by Jewson, awarded to the best entry out of the pool of category winners.

The judges said, “Joshua’s ‘otherworldly’ projects showcase unparalleled precision and care, making him a standout winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joshua’s dedication, expertise, and exceptional projects made him the ultimate winner of the night!”

Joshua Lewis wins Tradesperson of the Year

The Lewis Brothers are accomplished carpenters known for their exceptional workmanship and dedication. From bespoke furniture to mentoring apprentices, they combine skill and community involvement. Joshua's resilience, in particular, shines through his social media presence, inspiring others in the trade.

Each winner received a coveted Barry Head trophy and £1,000 in prize money, courtesy of the generous sponsors.

Lee Wilcox, Co-founder and CEO of On The Tools, said: “This year marked a special milestone for us at On The Tools – celebrating 10 incredible years! What started as a small community has grown into a movement, one that champions and connects tradespeople all across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn’t be prouder of the journey we’ve been on, and the awards were a huge part of that celebration. For a decade, we’ve been shining a spotlight on the incredible work tradespeople do. They’re the backbone of this country, keeping homes warm, communities thriving, and projects moving forward.

Joshua Lewins wins Carpenter of the Year

"The awards honoured not only their skills, but their grit, determination, and unwavering spirit. It’s their stories that inspire us all, and as we reflect on 10 years of On The Tools, we’re more committed than ever to celebrating and supporting our industry.

"A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors and partners who helped make this event possible, and to all who joined us for such a special night. Here’s to another decade of championing the UK’s brilliant tradespeople!”

All category winners:

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by CT1, Will Hargreaves, Rex Decor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Lewis wins Carpenter of the year

Bathroom Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by Triton, Jordan Kane, Kane Concept Plumbing and Tiling

Branch Manager of the Year – Sponsored by Bostik, Adrian Dann, SIG Roofing

Bricklayer of the Year – Sponsored by wienerberger, Kirk Wright, Blade Brickwork

Carpenter of the Year – Sponsored by SAM Mouldings, Joshua Lewis, Lewis Brothers Carpentry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Lewis wins tradesperson of the year

Community Hero of the Year – Sponsored by CEFJohn Eaton, JOHN Professional Decorating Services

Content Creator of the Year – Sponsored by CT1WINNER: Kristian Ingham, Leadwork South West

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Tom Windle, Gardenscape

Electrician of the Year – Sponsored by Toolstation

WINNER: Kimmy the Sparks

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Theo Webster, Theo Webster Electrical Services

Groundworker of the Year – Sponsored by Band of Builders and Construction Sport, Daniel Clare, Clickers Construction

Heating Installer of the Year – Sponsored by The IPG

WINNER: Shoaib Awan, The Gas Expert

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chris Starsmore, Astar LivingKitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by Howdens, Tom Easter, T&N Developments

Landscaper of the Year – Sponsored by Jewson

WINNER: Andy Waldock, The Landscaping Lounge

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jon Taylor, TaylorMade Landscapes

Painter and Decorator of the Year – Sponsored by Dulux Trade, Hanna Kalafarska, Colour Coated

Plasterer of the Year – Sponsored by British Gypsum, Dee Prosser, Politely Plastered

Roofer of the Year – Sponsored by SIG RoofingDennis Richardson, Maidstone Roofer

Site Manager of the Year – Sponsored by Speedy Hire

WINNER: Tom Beeston, Orbit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Liam Hills, Flannery Plant HireTraditional

Craftsperson of the Year – Sponsored by Renault TrucksScott Reid, Stratum Masonry

Training Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by SPITWebs Training

Window Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by SOUDALRobert MacMillan, Robert MacMillan Carpentry and Joinery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tradesperson of the Year Award – Sponsored by Jewson, Joshua Lewis, Lewis Brothers Carpentry

This event would not have been possible without the support of: Jewson, Band of Builders, Bostik, British Gypsum, CEF, Construction Sport, CT1, Dulux Trade, Howdens,The IPG, Renault Trucks, SAM Mouldings, SIG Roofing, Soudal, Speedy Hire, SPIT, Toolstation,Totectors, Triton, Wienerberger.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit www.onthetoolstv/awards.