Sussex carpenter crowned ‘Tradesperson of the Year’ at 2024 On The Tools Awards
Among the winners was Crawley-based carpenter Joshua Lewis from Lewis Brothers Carpentry who claimed the top spot in the Carpenter of the Year category, sponsored by SAM Mouldings. In addition, Joshua went on to win Tradesperson of the Year, sponsored by Jewson, awarded to the best entry out of the pool of category winners.
The judges said, “Joshua’s ‘otherworldly’ projects showcase unparalleled precision and care, making him a standout winner.”
“Joshua’s dedication, expertise, and exceptional projects made him the ultimate winner of the night!”
The Lewis Brothers are accomplished carpenters known for their exceptional workmanship and dedication. From bespoke furniture to mentoring apprentices, they combine skill and community involvement. Joshua's resilience, in particular, shines through his social media presence, inspiring others in the trade.
Each winner received a coveted Barry Head trophy and £1,000 in prize money, courtesy of the generous sponsors.
Lee Wilcox, Co-founder and CEO of On The Tools, said: “This year marked a special milestone for us at On The Tools – celebrating 10 incredible years! What started as a small community has grown into a movement, one that champions and connects tradespeople all across the UK.
"I couldn’t be prouder of the journey we’ve been on, and the awards were a huge part of that celebration. For a decade, we’ve been shining a spotlight on the incredible work tradespeople do. They’re the backbone of this country, keeping homes warm, communities thriving, and projects moving forward.
"The awards honoured not only their skills, but their grit, determination, and unwavering spirit. It’s their stories that inspire us all, and as we reflect on 10 years of On The Tools, we’re more committed than ever to celebrating and supporting our industry.
"A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors and partners who helped make this event possible, and to all who joined us for such a special night. Here’s to another decade of championing the UK’s brilliant tradespeople!”
All category winners:
Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by CT1, Will Hargreaves, Rex Decor
Bathroom Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by Triton, Jordan Kane, Kane Concept Plumbing and Tiling
Branch Manager of the Year – Sponsored by Bostik, Adrian Dann, SIG Roofing
Bricklayer of the Year – Sponsored by wienerberger, Kirk Wright, Blade Brickwork
Carpenter of the Year – Sponsored by SAM Mouldings, Joshua Lewis, Lewis Brothers Carpentry
Community Hero of the Year – Sponsored by CEFJohn Eaton, JOHN Professional Decorating Services
Content Creator of the Year – Sponsored by CT1WINNER: Kristian Ingham, Leadwork South West
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Tom Windle, Gardenscape
Electrician of the Year – Sponsored by Toolstation
WINNER: Kimmy the Sparks
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Theo Webster, Theo Webster Electrical Services
Groundworker of the Year – Sponsored by Band of Builders and Construction Sport, Daniel Clare, Clickers Construction
Heating Installer of the Year – Sponsored by The IPG
WINNER: Shoaib Awan, The Gas Expert
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chris Starsmore, Astar LivingKitchen
Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by Howdens, Tom Easter, T&N Developments
Landscaper of the Year – Sponsored by Jewson
WINNER: Andy Waldock, The Landscaping Lounge
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jon Taylor, TaylorMade Landscapes
Painter and Decorator of the Year – Sponsored by Dulux Trade, Hanna Kalafarska, Colour Coated
Plasterer of the Year – Sponsored by British Gypsum, Dee Prosser, Politely Plastered
Roofer of the Year – Sponsored by SIG RoofingDennis Richardson, Maidstone Roofer
Site Manager of the Year – Sponsored by Speedy Hire
WINNER: Tom Beeston, Orbit
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Liam Hills, Flannery Plant HireTraditional
Craftsperson of the Year – Sponsored by Renault TrucksScott Reid, Stratum Masonry
Training Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by SPITWebs Training
Window Fitter of the Year – Sponsored by SOUDALRobert MacMillan, Robert MacMillan Carpentry and Joinery
Tradesperson of the Year Award – Sponsored by Jewson, Joshua Lewis, Lewis Brothers Carpentry
This event would not have been possible without the support of: Jewson, Band of Builders, Bostik, British Gypsum, CEF, Construction Sport, CT1, Dulux Trade, Howdens,The IPG, Renault Trucks, SAM Mouldings, SIG Roofing, Soudal, Speedy Hire, SPIT, Toolstation,Totectors, Triton, Wienerberger.
