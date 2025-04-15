Sussex charity responds to devolution consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CPRE Sussex says the return of strategic planning is welcome but there are ‘fundamental flaws’ in proposals for a new mayoral authority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex charity says plans to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority for Sussex and Brighton risk taking local government away from local people.

CPRE Sussex also has concerns about a ‘woeful lack of focus’ on the environment, climate mitigation and the countryside, especially nature, wildlife and ecosystems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does, however, welcome opportunities in the return of strategic planning on transport, energy and land use.

CPRE Sussex says there must be a greater focus on the environment in devolution plans.

The charity raised its concerns in response to proposals to form a combined authority for the local government areas of East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council.

Fundamental flaws

CPRE Sussex chairman Dan Osborn said:“The current proposals for a new mayoral authority have fundamental flaws.

"The return of strategic planning is welcome.

"However, when combined with local government reorganisation, the plans risk taking power away from local people and an urban bias.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A democratic deficit

CPRE Sussex said the proposals create a ‘democratic deficit’, because members of the new authority would be appointed and not elected, and a lack of resources for implementation.

They also appear to place a ‘growth at all costs’ mantra at the heart of the new authority.

Instead, the charity would like to see a balanced approach to sustainable development.

Imbalanced proposals

Prof Osborn said:“Sustainable decisions should be based on consideration of economic, social and environmental factors with equal weight being given to each.

"Unless the current imbalance in what is proposed is corrected, the people and natural systems of Sussex will pay for these bad decisions for years to come.”