Sussex charity responds to devolution consultation
A Sussex charity says plans to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority for Sussex and Brighton risk taking local government away from local people.
CPRE Sussex also has concerns about a ‘woeful lack of focus’ on the environment, climate mitigation and the countryside, especially nature, wildlife and ecosystems.
It does, however, welcome opportunities in the return of strategic planning on transport, energy and land use.
The charity raised its concerns in response to proposals to form a combined authority for the local government areas of East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council.
Fundamental flaws
CPRE Sussex chairman Dan Osborn said:“The current proposals for a new mayoral authority have fundamental flaws.
"The return of strategic planning is welcome.
"However, when combined with local government reorganisation, the plans risk taking power away from local people and an urban bias.”
A democratic deficit
CPRE Sussex said the proposals create a ‘democratic deficit’, because members of the new authority would be appointed and not elected, and a lack of resources for implementation.
They also appear to place a ‘growth at all costs’ mantra at the heart of the new authority.
Instead, the charity would like to see a balanced approach to sustainable development.
Imbalanced proposals
Prof Osborn said:“Sustainable decisions should be based on consideration of economic, social and environmental factors with equal weight being given to each.
"Unless the current imbalance in what is proposed is corrected, the people and natural systems of Sussex will pay for these bad decisions for years to come.”