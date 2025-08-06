Sussex Emmaus grows greener thanks to National Lottery funding

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus has been awarded a grant from the National Lottery to install a new Ridan composter system in its community garden, helping advance its sustainability goals by turning everyday kitchen and garden waste into rich, homemade compost.

Based in Portslade, Sussex Emmaus provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have previously experienced homelessness and social exclusion (known as companions). Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, supporting individuals as they rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Sustainability is an integral part of everyday life at Sussex Emmaus. The whole community works together to reduce waste, protect the environment, and boost local biodiversity. The new composter system will help the charity’s sustainable growing efforts by turning waste into nutrient-rich compost.

The compost will nourish the soil, enabling the growth of fresh fruit and vegetables, which are then cooked and served in meals for companions and customers of the on-site café.

Sussex Emmaus Chief Executive, Karen Chapman, said: “Companions play a vital role in every aspect of our community, from working in our social enterprises, where we reuse and resell donated goods, to tending the garden, allotment, and polytunnel. Thanks to this National Lottery funding, we can take our sustainability efforts even further. We would also like to thank National Lottery players. Their support has made it possible to grow a greener, more self-sustaining community, where every action benefits both people and the planet.”