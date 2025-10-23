Sussex Emmaus to host Solidarity Quiz Night in aid of The Clock Tower Sanctuary

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is inviting the local community to a Solidarity Quiz Night on Saturday 8 November, in aid of The Clock Tower Sanctuary.

The event at Drove Road, Portslade, promises a lively evening of fun and trivia while raising vital funds to support young people in Brighton & Hove who are experiencing homelessness.

Based in Portslade, Sussex Emmaus provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, helping individuals rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Founded in 1998, The Clock Tower Sanctuary is Brighton & Hove’s only drop-in day centre for young people aged 16–25 who are experiencing homelessness. The charity provides free daily hot lunches, showers and laundry facilities, a range of classes and activities, and food parcels for those in need.

Sussex Emmaus Chief Executive Karen Chapman said, “Solidarity is one of our core values at Sussex Emmaus, and we carry out regular acts throughout the year to support both local and international causes. The idea to support The Clock Tower Sanctuary actually came from one of our residents who has personally experienced homelessness.

“Brighton & Hove has the fourth-highest homeless population outside of London, and The Clock Tower Sanctuary is the only drop-in day centre in the city supporting young people aged 16–25 facing homelessness. In 2024, 139 young people went to the charity for support, 3153 times. The funds raised from our Solidarity Quiz Night will help sustain these vital services within our local community.”

Lorna Beaumont, Fundraising Officer for The Clock Tower Sanctuary, said, “We are delighted to have this lovely support and act of solidarity from Sussex Emmaus. We know that over 50% of adult rough sleepers first became homeless when they were aged 16-25 years old. By offering a safe, supportive space to any young person without a place to call home, we can help them shape their futures. We receive no statutory funding, so support from the community is absolutely vital and hugely appreciated.”

The Sussex Emmaus Solidarity Quiz Night in aid of the Clock Tower Sanctuary takes place on Saturday 8 November, from 6pm to 8pm, at Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

Tickets are £10 per table of six. To book, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sussexemmaus/1895244

For more information about Sussex Emmaus and its work, visit emmaus.org.uk/brighton-hove/

For more information about The Clock Tower Sanctuary, visit: https://www.thects.org.uk/