Sussex Heart Charity - taking strides to improve cardiac healthcare in Brighton and Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 4th May the Sussex Heart Charity held its annual sponsored walk. It was a fantastic turnout, with over 200 people taking part. The walk is a five-mile leisurely stroll from Brighton Marina to the Hove Peace Statue and back again. Originally started back in 1992, the popular event brings together heart patients, their friends and family, NHS cardiac staff and SHC supporters with the aim of raising vital funds for cardiac care in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations are still coming in, but the SHC is very excited to announce that the current total raised is over £12,000 which has smashed the fundraising target! This total includes the £137.50 raised by two members of the PRH cardiac rehabilitation team who wore Jedi costumes and collected money along the route. The SHC is very grateful for all its amazing supporters and thanks them for their dedication, donations and fundraising.

Every step makes a difference and together we can make strides to improving cardiac healthcare in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised will go towards funding SHC projects such as:

SHC walkers ready to go!

Rescue Ready: Providing free CPR and AED awareness sessions to community groups to empower local communities with essential lifesaving skills.

AEDs in the Community: Installing publicly accessible defibs to enhance the chance of survival for those who suffer sudden out of hospital cardiac arrests.

Educational Bursaries: Supporting the professional development of NHS cardiac staff by providing funding to enable staff to attend courses and conference that will enhance their skills, knowledge and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiac Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund: Providing the cardiac rehab teams with quick and accessible funding for smaller rehab projects that will enhance the rehab experience for patients.

Providing medical equipment: Ensuring local hospitals have access to state-of-the-art technology and treatments by funding revolutionary equipment for cardiac units

The SHC would like to thank Brighton Marina, Mercure Brighton Seafront Hotel, Hollywood Bowl Brighton and Brighton & Hove council for their help and support.