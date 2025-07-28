Sussex lawyer vows to campaign for justice for injured people

A Sussex personal injury lawyer has been appointed to a top role at a national campaign organisation.

Rachel Strange has joined the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers’ (APIL) executive committee. APIL is a not-for-profit organisation which campaigns on behalf of victims of negligence.

The mum-of-two works for George Ide LLP Solicitors in Chichester, West Sussex. She helps people including those injured due to negligent hospital treatment and in road crashes.

Rachel has a special interest in working with people who have mild traumatic or previously undiagnosed brain injuries as part of her work in the serious and catastrophic injury team.

Rachel Strange from the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers

“I’m honoured to take up this post with APIL as its ideals align with my own, particularly when it comes to championing prompt and effective rehabilitation for injured people,” she said.

Rachel is a supporter of APIL’s Best Practice Guide on Rehabilitation whichputs an injured person’s recovery at the heart of the process during a claim for compensation.

“More than anything, injured people want to get back to how their lives were before they were victims of negligence, or as close to it as possible,” she explained.

“The guide encourages claimant and defendant lawyers to work together towards the common aim of the best possible recovery for the injured person.”

Rachel, who has been a personal injury lawyer for more than a decade, says she will also use her time on APIL’s executive committee to lobby for changes in legislation that protect injured people’s access to justice.

“APIL acts as a strong voice against those who seek to erode injured people’s rights,” she said.

In her spare time Rachel enjoys paddleboarding, yoga and runs marathons, and has completed marathons in Brighton and Paris.