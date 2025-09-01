Sussex park's fun day helps land a new helicopter for air ambulance

Coghurst Hall Holiday Park in Hastings has seen its name take to the skies of southern England after it raised a £2,800 windfall for its local air ambulance service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation has helped the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) to buy a second rescue helicopter, and the park now has its name inscribed on the helicopter's fuselage.

Coghurst Hall's boost to the £1m KSS helicopter appeal came after it organised a well-attended fun day in the grounds of the multi-award winning park earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children's activities, games, stalls and live entertainment were all on the agenda, and guests included holiday home owners and families taking a break at the park.

The new helicopter will add an extra six hours' flying time every day to the air ambulance's service

"It was a very successful event, and we were over the moon when we completed the final count-up and discovered what had been raised," said the park's General Manager Dan Rosewell.

"It was a real team effort by the park's staff, but perhaps the greatest credit is owed to my mum Edwina who put her all into organising the different activities.

"Everyone was keen to do what we could for the KSS Air Ambulance appeal as many people coming to Coghurst Hall Holiday Park enjoy exploring the surrounding coast and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always conscious that if anyone ever got into difficulties, the air ambulance could make the difference between life and death, and we're very grateful to them," said Dan.

Coghurst Hall is a popular destination for families and couples enjoying holidays in Southern England

KSS responds to over 3,300 incidents each year across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex, and on-board doctors and paramedics can reach any location within 30 minutes.

The charity's second helicopter, which now bears the park's name, will add an extra six hours of flying time to its capacity every day, and enable its crew to fly in more challenging weather.

More than 2,200 individuals, groups and businesses opted to have their name added to the dedications on the underside of the helicopter following a donation of £100 or more to the appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan has held the title of General Manager at Coghurst Hall for the past six years, but it was 18 years ago when he first started his career at Park Holidays UK as a lifeguard.

He says the park aims to raise funds for around a dozen local good causes every year, and over the past 12 months has created donations of £14,000 through a series of fun events.

None of this would be possible, Dan adds, without the amazing input of his mum and the incredible energies, imagination and flair for organisation she invests into every challenge.

Located in a tree-lined valley in the Sussex countryside, Coghurst Hall boasts a huge fishing lake, indoor swimming pool, children's outdoor activities and a newly refurbished clubhouse.

There is more information about the park at www.ParkHolidays.com