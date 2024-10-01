Sussex Scouts and England Rugby team up for exciting new initiative to empower young people
To celebrate this partnership, a launch event was held Eastbourne Rugby Club on Saturday. The event was attended by Poppy Cleall, England International and lots of excited local Scouts
Scouts and England Rugby share a natural alignment of values, both dedicated to bringing people together, enhancing communities, and imparting crucial life skills to young people.
Angel Ferreira from 11th Eastbourne Scout Group said: “I hadn’t played rugby before, today was my first time playing. I really enjoyed it and would definitely like to play again”
Poppy Cleall, said:
"As someone who has had the privilege of being both a Scout and a Red Rose, I am incredibly excited about this partnership between Scouts and England Rugby.
“The values and skills I learned as a Scout—teamwork, leadership, and resilience—are the same ones that have been essential throughout my rugby career.
“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity to introduce more young people to the game of rugby, allowing them to develop important life skills while having fun and staying active.. I'm proud to be part of a programme that will inspire the next generation of rugby players and community leaders."
Ed Stafford, Scouts Ambassador, said:
“I’m so pleased the Scouts and Rugby Football Union are working so closely together. They have so many shared values, and inspire teamwork, leadership, physical and mental wellbeing. Both Scouts and rugby help young people learn to think for themselves, build trust in each other and develop a fantastic positive attitude.
“As a Scout and rugby player myself, I know how good both of these can be for you. Well done and thank you to everyone who’s helping provide these opportunities, and get our young people into sport.”
Through rugby, children can learn invaluable lessons in teamwork, respect, enjoyment, and discipline—skills that are easily transferable to various aspects of life. Rugby also offers numerous benefits to mental and physical wellbeing, fostering personal and social development. At the heart of rugby is enjoyment, community, and friendship, qualities that also resonates strongly within the Scouts network.
As part of the programme, Scouts can earn the relaunched Physical Activity badge sponsored by England Rugby. Scout groups will also have access to four innovative rugby activities, designed to be easily integrated into Scout meetings and events. In addition, a series of T1 Rugby festivals will be held across the country, complete with comprehensive packs on how to run and participate in these exciting events.
With the Women’s Rugby World Cup heading to England next year, there has never been a better time to get involved in rugby. As the girls' game continues to grow, bolstered by the success of England’s Red Roses, this partnership will play a pivotal role in increasing visibility and participation in women's rugby ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.
