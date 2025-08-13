Sussex's air ambulance charity welcomes driving test CPR shake-up

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has welcomed today’s announcement that CPR and defibrillator knowledge will be included in the UK driving theory test from early 2026, a move it says could transform survival rates after cardiac arrest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Southeast, cardiac arrest happens around 25 times every single day. UK-wide, the figure is close to 200 a day. If CPR is given and a defibrillator used in the first few minutes, survival can be as high as 70%. Without it, fewer than one in ten survive.

Lynsey Grant, Specialist HEMS Paramedic & Prevention Lead at KSS, said: “We are thrilled by this news. It’s been part of the driving test in other countries for some time, so it’s great to see the UK catching up. Learner drivers are tomorrow’s road users, and drivers are so often first on scene when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Equipping millions of new drivers with the confidence and skills to act will save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPR keeps blood flowing to preserve the brain and organs until a defibrillator can restart the heart. Both interventions can be carried out by bystanders, often before emergency services arrive.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS)

David Welch, Chief Executive, KSS, added: “Every one of us should undertake training and feel confident enough to save a life. This change will empower communities, build confidence, and mean that when the worst happens, someone nearby knows exactly what to do. The more people who can start CPR immediately, the more lives will be saved.”

KSS delivers prehospital critical care to the scene of life-threatening incidents 24/7 across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex. The charity has long campaigned for wider CPR training and more public access defibrillators.

This Restart a Heart Day, Thursday, October 16, KSS is aiming to train tens of thousands people across the South East in the lifesaving skills of CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

For more information on these free sessions, and to sign up, visit: aakss.org.uk/restart