Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market grand opening success

The very first Sycamore Groves Monthly Artisan Craft and Farmers Market took place on Thursday, September 19th, and wow, what a smash hit! This lively bazaar was bursting with local talents and regional goodies, drawing in a crowd of excited explorers on the hunt for one-of-a-kind treasures and top-notch finds!

Town and Village Market was excited for the grand opening of the new market, which was held 19th September 2024. And will continue to take place on the third Thursday of every month at Sycamore Grove Barchester Care Home open to the public 11am-3pm. The next market extravaganza will be on the 17th October

Picture this: a market bursting with stalls that could make anyone's taste buds do a happy dance! We’re talking about the aroma of freshly baked bread, the sweet allure of bespoke Cinnabuns, and plenty of seasonal fruits, veggies, venison, fish, and cheese galore!

But wait, there’s more! There was lots to tickle your fancy with gourmet chili jams, handmade candles that smell like a dream, and tropical skincare goodies that'll have you glowing like a beach goddess. And for the treasure hunters out there, prepare to be dazzled by a showcase of artisanal crafts—think cuddly hand-sewn teddy bears, stunning jewellery, intricate macramé masterpieces, and eco-chic sewn crafts made from recycled materials, plus an alteration service to boot! What a find!

Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market Grand Opening back Garden

The market was officially opened by Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, who expressed his enthusiasm for the event and its potential to boost the local economy and community spirit. "It's wonderful to see such a vibrant market come to Sycamore Groves," Mayor Dunbar commented. "The diverse range of products and the high quality of the craftsmanship on display are truly impressive.

