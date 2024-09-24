Sycamore Grove's monthly artisan craft and farmers market a roaring success

By Laurence Amstad
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:35 BST
The inaugural Sycamore Groves Monthly Artisan Craft and Farmers Market, held on Thursday, September 19th, was a resounding success. The vibrant market, which showcased a diverse range of local and regional artisans and producers, attracted a steady stream of visitors eager to discover unique and high-quality products.

The market featured an enticing array of stalls, offering everything from freshly baked bread and cinnamon buns to an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Visitors were also treated to a delightful selection of gourmet chili jams, handcrafted candles, authentic Italian desserts, and tropical skincare. For those seeking one-of-a-kind treasures, the market boasted an impressive display of artisanal crafts, including hand-sewn teddy bears, exquisite jewelry, intricate macramé creations, and a variety of knitting supplies.

The market was officially opened by Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, who expressed his enthusiasm for the event and its potential to boost the local economy and community spirit. "It's wonderful to see such a vibrant market come to Sycamore Groves," Mayor Dunbar commented. "The diverse range of products and the high quality of the craftsmanship on display are truly impressive."

The Sycamore Groves Monthly Artisan Craft and Farmers Market will continue to be held on the third Thursday of each month, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Organizers are already planning for future events, with exciting new vendors and activities in the pipeline.

