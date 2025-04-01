Take on 50 Miles in May challenge for Raystede and help animals in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is excited to announce the return of its popular '50 Miles in May' challenge for 2025.

This annual virtual event encourages participants to complete 50 miles throughout the month of May, using any method they choose, be it walking, running, swimming, cycling, or even on horseback! The goal is to promote physical activity all while raising funds to help support animals in need.

This year's challenge introduces an exciting new event where those taking part are invited to join the Raystede team at the Bentley Estate on 1 May to complete their first mile together. This inaugural event offers a unique opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and kickstart the challenge!

One of the people taking part in this year’s challenge will be Raystede Ambassador, Cassie Butler-Gould who last year completed a whole year of fundraising after finishing the 50 Miles in May challenge.

Cassie says: “Last year I took part in 50 Miles in May and it was great to get out and about walking every day with my own dog, as well as walking a friend’s dog too – a Raystede rescue called Pepper. No matter the weather, the rescue dogs and I were out walking every day.

“The great thing about 50 Miles in May is that it is open to anyone to complete the challenge in whatever way they want. You can do it daily like I did, or tackle longer distances less frequently. Why not take part as part of a team or with your work colleagues - the choice is yours.”

It’s free to sign up for the 50 Miles in May challenge and those taking part will receive a #TeamRaystede t-shirt when they start fundraising. Anyone who signs up can then join the challenge’s Facebook page to share top tips with fellow 50 Miles challengers as well as updates on their progress throughout the month of May.

Cassie continues: “I’ve seen first-hand just how vital any money raised from challenges like this are to Raystede enabling them to continue to care for over 400 animals every day. Raystede’s outstanding team provide comprehensive veterinary, behavioural and emotional support for each animal in their care but they can only continue to do so with the support of its fantastic fundraisers who go the extra mile for animals in need.”

How fundraising makes a difference

Raystede is not government-funded so donations and fundraising are vital to the work of the charity. The charity has to raise £6,500 every day to pay for all the animal care costs so every donation, big or small, makes a huge difference.

£150 can cover the cost of feeding all the animals in Raystede's care for a day.

£300 could cover the costs needed to care for a dog for a fortnight.

£500 helps pay for the costs of essential supplements for aviary birds for two months.

Join #Team Raystede and sign up today for Raystede’s 50 Miles in May challenge at raystede.org/50MIM