Thanksgiving service in Eastbourne to mark 25 years of life-changing work in Kabbubu, Uganda

Who would have thought visiting a Ugandan village ravaged by poverty, hunger and disease with only a promise to 'tell their story' would lead, 25 years later, to a miraculous series of divine events changing Kabubbu into a now thriving community, a people with hope and a future. And so it began.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quicken Trust (Quickentrust.com) are holding a thanksgiving service at Victoria Baptist Church, 7 Eldon Rd, Eastbourne, BN21 1UE at 2:00pm on 20th September for one hour followed by drinks and cake. Everyone is welcome. Just let us know you'll be there by emailing [email protected]

Bore holes for water, a health centre, schools (primary and secondary), a vocational centre, church and community facilities, electricity, farming and small business initiatives, the Internet and a range of other services have seen the work in the rural area of Kabubbu village expand through the goodness of God and the kindness and generosity of people, businesses, funders, grant makers, legacies and a range of sponsored events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups of visitors have played a major role, seeing for themselves the poverty in so many areas of life then raising funds and telling the story to others. Not only have the lives of the community of Kabubbu been changed but also the lives of the visitors and volunteers. Many still comment years later on how they were affected and fell in love with the people becoming motivated to make a difference by sponsoring, donating and taking their skills to make a difference.

A family with hope

The service of thanksgiving will be an hour and we will be hearing from Geoff and Geraldine, the founders of Quicken Trust, linking up with Kabubbu and hearing from some whose lives have been impacted.

We will also be live streaming the event on YouTube. The address is @quickentrustkabubbu the click subscribe to be able to watch the service.

We'd love to see you.