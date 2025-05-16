The Beacon on parade at Eastbourne Carnival

Move over, Red Arrows … the Red Barrows have arrived and will be on parade at Eastbourne Carnival on Saturday May 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Barrows, otherwise known as The Beacon management team and marketing company Media Attention, will be taking part in the fantastic procession at 2pm from Fisherman’s Green, along the seafront up to the Wish Tower slopes.

The team will be in colourful outfits, wearing brilliant white flying helmets and pushing their red barrows along the promenade. When the procession comes to a temporary halt on its journey along the seafront, the team will be wowing spectators by showing off their acrobatic skills with a wheelbarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beacon Community Manager, Hend Moussa, said she was thrilled to be playing a part in the Eastbourne Carnival as a key member of the Red Barrows.

The Red Barrow's team prepares for carnival action with helmets and wheelbarrows

“It’s all a bit of fun, but I am so pleased The Beacon will be showing its support for this fantastic annual event,” Hend said. “We will be wearing very colourful costumes and should stand out. It would be great if spectators can give us a loud cheer.”

Hend continued: “I don’t think the genuine Red Arrows will have too much to worry about, but it is all being done to raise as much money as possible for local charities.”

The theme for this year is Celebrations of the World featuring members of the local community and entrants from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carnival procession will be officially started by the Mayor of Eastbourne at around 11:45am with a small town centre gathering at Bankers Corner – with costumes by the award-winning Sunshine International Arts, and featuring members of Stix Drummers, Cherry Dance and Dortmund Carnival.

Ready for action: helmets and wheelbarrows will be part of the uniform for The Beacon's team at Eastbourne Carnival

The main carnival parade sets off at 2pm from Fisherman’s Green and will march towards the Wish Tower slopes.

Spectators are encouraged to get to the seafront route around 2pm to ensure they do not miss the 60+ entrants as they make their way to The View Hotel for their main performance.

A Street Party will be held after the main parade from approximately 4:30pm in Bankers Corner after the Carnival finishes, with DJs playing a range of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly grateful to the team of volunteers and organisers who work so hard to showcase the best of our town through the Carnival.”

Mina O’Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival CIC, said: “This year promises to be a great parade full of celebration and representing cultures and festivals near and far.

“We are also grateful to our partners and volunteers who are supporting the event this year. The carnival really is a great example of the community coming together.”

For carnival updates, please follow Eastbourne Carnival on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels.

Don’t forget to bring change to the carnival or donate on the day via its QR Code. Funds raised go to participating charity and non-profit entrants and the 2026 Carnival.