This Christmas, gift yourself a seasonal job — earn, learn, and build your future

By Caroline Williams
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 11:32 BST
As the festive season approaches, jobcentres are encouraging people to consider seasonal employment as a valuable opportunity to gain experience, build confidence, and take steps toward long-term career success.

A temporary job can be a powerful stepping stone — offering more than just income. It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience. It’s a great way to stay active, make connections, and often leads to longer-term opportunities. For many, it’s the first step into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future.

Locally, our Jobcentres are working with Premier Inn and The Child Maintenance Service, organising recruitment sessions to help fill their vacancies and working with other local employers & providers to offer pre-employment training.

For young people and those facing barriers to employment, tailored support is available through Youth Employability Coaches, who offer one-to-one guidance. Financial assistance is also available via the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover essential costs such as travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training. Additional opportunities include apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs, all designed to help individuals build skills, boost confidence, and connect directly with employers.

