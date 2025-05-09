Tilgate Park hosted VE Day beacon lighting ceremony
This significant day marked the end of World War II in Europe. The beacon lighting was part of a nationwide initiative, with beacons lit across the country creating a chain of light that represented hope and remembrance.
There were live performances by a local marching band, Sussex and Surrey Drum and Bugle Corps, Vintage trio Angel Delight performed war time songs and Crawley Writers Circle read locally written poetry.
Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, lit the beacon. Councillor Sivarajah said, “Yesterday we honoured the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom during World War II. VE Day is a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity that brought peace to Europe. I was very humbled to have lit the beacon to mark the courage of those that sacrificed so much, so that we could have peace.”