Tilgate Zoo celebrates prestigious accreditation

Tilgate Zoo has officially been accredited by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) – an achievement that recognises the zoo’s outstanding commitment to animal welfare, conservation, education and research. Last month, Tilgate Zoo underwent a thorough review by industry experts, and last week (7 July), it was awarded BIAZA accredited status, a mark of distinction that places it among the very best zoos and aquariums in the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accreditation screening of Tilgate Zoo is part of BIAZA’s newly launched scheme, which looks for excellence beyond national zoo licensing standards. It involves detailed assessment and auditing by independent experts and, for those that are successful, highlights the exceptional efforts of zoos that go the extra mile for animals, people and conservation.

Tilgate Zoo is proud to be one of the first to receive this honour. The accreditation screening report reflected the team’s dedication to their mission with comments including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the education team are a real asset to the zoo, showing they are very skilled and adaptable in their roles, utilising progressive and innovative education methods to engage a wide range of audience types

the zoo provides a strong conservation and education offering and the current management are skilled animal managers; evident in the species plan and exhibit alterations being developed based on their experience and budget potential

the ethical review process, species plan and conservation review are particularly commendable

Tilgate Zoo’s highly successful fund-and awareness-raising event for Scottish wildcat conservation was also identified as a highlight

the team has done a great job in moving Tilgate forward

Scottish Wildcat

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, shared his thoughts: “Tilgate Zoo began nearly 60 years ago as a nature centre and has grown into a vibrant home for over 100 animals. Our new name of Tilgate Zoo reflects how much we have to offer from the range of animals to our extensive educational offer. Tilgate Park and our zoo hold a special place in the hearts of many, sparking fond memories and now creating new ones for future generations. This accreditation is a wonderful milestone in our zoo’s amazing journey.”

Dr Jo Judge, CEO of BIAZA, congratulated Tilgate Zoo on their achievement. She said: “Receiving accredited status is not an easy thing to do. It is testament to the passion and hard work of every member of staff.

“Our accreditation programme means visitors can be sure that BIAZA zoos and aquariums are dedicated to looking after their animals to the highest standard and to inspirational work in conservation and education. We need good zoos more than ever. We face a nature crisis and we have the power to make a big difference.”

In 2023 alone, BIAZA zoos and aquariums welcomed 32 million visitors, supported 1,650 conservation projects, delivered 1.2 million educational sessions, and contributed to 1,346 research initiatives – from protecting elephants in Nigeria to reintroducing harvest mice in the UK.