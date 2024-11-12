Tilgent, Pinnacle UK and Brighton & Hove Foundation donate football kits and support Worthing Rotary campaign
Working closely with Ian from Tilgent Pay, they also took the opportunity to separate several bags of coats, hoodies, and warm clothing from the donation to support the Rotary Wrap Up Worthing campaign, which provides essential winter items to those in need.
Pinnacle UK and the Brighton & Hove Foundation have been steadfast supporters of Ian and his company, Tilgent Pay, for the past three years. Their collaboration has resulted in incredible outreach efforts. On Ian's last trip to Liberia, over 1,000 football kits were distributed to disadvantaged children, bringing smiles and hope to many young lives.
This month, Ian will return to Liberia, carrying even more football kits, trophies, and supplies for an eagerly awaited football tournament being organised by Christopher Bailey, Tilgent Pay’s Country Director in Liberia. The tournament aims to foster community spirit and inspire young players to pursue their passion for football.
The ongoing partnership between Pinnacle UK, Brighton & Hove Foundation, and Tilgent Pay is a testament to how businesses and charitable organisations can work together to create meaningful, global impact. Their combined efforts not only provide essential resources but also inspire hope and opportunity for those who need it most.