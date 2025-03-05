Top UFO researcher comes to Burgess Hill for a talk on Tuesday 18 March

On Tuesday 18 March at 8.15pm, top UFO researcher Alan Foster will be investigating some of the recent extraordinary developments in official US military discussions about the UFO phenomenon at the Changing Times lecture series at Cyprus Hall in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following unprecedented Congressional and NASA hearings in the US about UFOs and shocking testimonies from former intelligence and military personnel about crash-retrievals of UFOs and Non-Human Intelligences, discussions about extra-terrestrial life and UFO reverse-engineering programmes are on the increase in mainstream media.

Acknowledging this, Alan highlights some phenomenal pilot sightings of UFOs from direct witness testimony, the chronology of the current Disclosure process, and the developing and profound revelations about claimed psychic contact with UFOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Foster is an international lecturer on the implications of open UFO disclosure and his career includes 19 years in the airline industry. He is is a columnist for UFO Truth Magazine and is on the team of the 'UK Pilots Reporting UAP' [Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena] website.

UFO researcher Alan Foster

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 34 years.

The presentation will begin at 8.15pm on Tuesday 18 March, with a door entry fee of £8 (no pre-booking). Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk