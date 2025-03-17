Town council promoting non-profit organisations in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is inviting all non-profit-making organisations, including community groups, voluntary associations, sports clubs and registered charities within Hailsham, to publicise themselves on the Town Council website and public notice-boards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your community group, club or charity offers a service that is of benefit to local residents, you can list details within the council's promotional network free of charge. All eligible organisations will be listed in the 'Community & Residents' section of the Town Council website ( https://hailsham-tc.gov.uk) and on the public notice-boards located in Vicarage Field and the Town Council offices in Market Street.

Town Mayor and Chairman of Hailsham Town Council, Cllr Paul Holbrook said: "As well as providing free publicity for your organisation which may lead to increased membership and community involvement in your group or project, we will be happy to establish links from the council website to your website, if you have one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham has a wealth of community groups, societies, clubs and charities that will benefit from being promoted on our website and public noticeboards. I would encourage all those that haven’t already submitted their details and who aren't listed on our website to take advantage of this free advertising service."

Aerial view of Hailsham

To advertise your non-profit-organisation and help individuals find out who you are, what you do and where you meet, contact Terry Hall on 01323 841702 (during office hours) or send an email ( [email protected]), including a description of your organisation and relevant contact information in your message.

The Town Council would also like to remind such organisations that grant application forms are available to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from Hailsham Town Council’s 2025/26 grants budget.

Small grants can make a significant difference to community and voluntary groups when planning and funding a worthwhile project. With £16,000 allocated from this year's budget, the Town Council welcomes applications from such groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application forms and grant award criteria are available by writing to Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE or emailing [email protected]. The deadline for grant aid applications is 4pm on Monday 14th April 2025.

All grant applications will be considered by the Finance & Governance Committee and notification of the decision on your application will be released shortly after the deadline date.

When considering grant applications, the Town Council will consider the following guidelines:

Activities of the organisation or association should be readily available to the community in general.

Membership should be appropriate to the activity and should encompass junior, senior, full and part-time residents and be available for disabled people if possible.

The range of activities carried out and the programme of the organisation should be available for reference.The current financial situation should be substantiated by either audited accounts or a business plan for a new group or organisation.

Groups and organisations should demonstrate that they have applied for financial aid from other sources.

Financial aid will not normally be offered to any commercial or national organisation body or group from outside the town unless it can be shown that the local population will be able to derive some benefit from the services provided.