Town Mayor presents 2024 Hailsham Hero Awards

Dr Tony Biggin, Chair of the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture, has been recognised as a 'Hailsham Hero' for his dedication to local community life and for successfully coordinating the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture every year.

The dedicated community champion won the Mayor's Hailsham Hero of the Year Award category at the 2024 Hailsham Hero Awards ceremony held at the Hailsham Town Football Clubhouse on Friday, a competition organised and hosted by Hailsham FM and Hailsham News - Community Newspaper.

The Hailsham Hero Award, originally was set up by the Town Council several years ago to recognise individuals who have achieved great things for the local community, committed a single act of bravery, heroism or selflessness, or has gone above and beyond what is expected of them to make things happen, had over 3,500 votes cast this year.

Here is the full list of category winners for the 2024 Hailsham Hero Awards:

Tony Biggin and Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook

• Fundraiser of the Year: Millie Edwards

• Charity of the Year: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS)

• Group/Organisation of the Year: Pass it On (In Your Community) CIC

• Young Person of the Year: Harry Sefton

• Mayor's Hero of the Year: Dr Tony Biggin

"Congratulations to Tony for receiving this special accolade. He thoroughly deserved it," said Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, who presented Dr Biggin with the award on the night.

"Thanks must go to Tony and his team of volunteers on the Festival Committee for all their hard work and time dedicated to the programme of events which take place every September.

"This year’s festival has been nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere throughout the month’s programme events and I’m very grateful to Tony and his team for coordinating the festival events so well."

Cllr Holbrook added: "It is important that Hailsham's 'unsung heroes' are acknowledged and given formal recognition. This and indeed all other categories of the Hailsham Hero Award is a fantastic way to commend and celebrate individuals who selflessly work throughout the year to help others in the community or promote our town in a positive way.

"Congratulations to all nominees and all the category award recipients this year. It goes without saying that there are many selfless, hard-working, dedicated and talented people in the Hailsham community."

Mayor's Award category winner Tony Biggin commented: "I am thrilled and delighted to be the recipient of this award. I would like to thank everyone who nominated and voted for me as well as Hailsham FM and Hailsham News for reviving the event.

"Hailsham is a great place to live with a wonderful sense of community and I feel honoured that my small contribution has been recognised in this way. None of what I do would be possible without the support of all the volunteers who make Hailsham Festival such a success and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart."

"The award has inspired me to work even harder to support the arts in Hailsham over coming years - so watch this space!"