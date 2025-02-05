Triple help: UK Power Networks and three charities unite to help vulnerable customers

UK Power Networks has united with three leading charities to help thousands more vulnerable customers gain access to vital help to stay warm and well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As cost-of-living-crisis pressures bite this winter, UK Power Networks has partnered with Kidney Care UK and Asthma + Lung UK to expand free support for vulnerable customers, particularly those medically dependent on electricity.

The company has also joined forces with the Warm Welcome Campaign to support 1,000 Warm Welcome Spaces, working closely with the 10 most fuel poor areas it serves. Hastings, Swale, Newham, Tendring, North Norfolk, Waltham Forest, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Norwich, Haringey and Barking and Dagenham will benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unique partnerships will help encourage sign-ups to the Priority Services Register so people at higher risk from respiratory and kidney conditions can get tailored support and tackle fuel poverty and loneliness by connecting more people with warm, welcoming community venues near home.

UK Power Networks and charities have united on free help for vulnerable customers.

Despite the 2.8m households on the company’s confidential Priority Services Register, it’s estimated 500,000 homes across London, the South East and East of England are still missing out on vital support services available free from their local electricity distributor during a power cut.

Priority Services Register customers benefit from advance warning of planned power cuts and storms, to help them prepare, and can be offered hot meals, hotels and battery packs for medically dependent customers until power is returned. The register also provides access to free expert energy advice to those struggling with energy costs, helping them find the best tariffs and apply for discounts and grants.

UK Power Networks will work with the charities to gain specialist insight into specific medical conditions, to provide the tailored support and information customers need. This will include training and skills workshops for frontline customer service staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Lomax, consumer vulnerability manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Kidney Care UK, Asthma + Lung UK, and Warm Welcome because we know first-hand the difference practical support can make to customers most at risk in a power cut.

UK Power Networks and charities have united on free help for vulnerable customers.

“Power cuts are rare but in case they do happen, trusted charity partners are vital to ensure more people who need extra support can be identified, and helped swiftly. We want these partnerships to reduce stress and enhance quality of life and well-being for those with respiratory and kidney conditions or living in cold homes.

“Beyond these key partners, we’re calling on everyone to help spread the word about the importance of the Priority Services Register. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of all vulnerable customers, and especially those that are medically dependent on electricity.”

Laurie Cuthbert, director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Kidney Care UK, said: “Power cuts can be particularly challenging for those who rely on critical medical equipment, such as those who do their life saving dialysis treatment at home. This partnership with UK Power Networks will allow us to provide timely support to people with chronic kidney disease, ensuring they remain safe and well-informed during outages. Through our collaboration, we will increase awareness and sign-ups to the Priority Services Register and provide training to UK Power Networks’ frontline staff so they can provide assistance. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those living with chronic conditions such as kidney disease."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Winter is a difficult time for people with lung conditions as the cold can trigger asthma attacks and exacerbations of respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiectasis. By joining forces with UK Power Networks, we can help to keep people living with breathing difficulties warm and well, even during power disruptions.”

UK Power Networks and vulnerability charities have united on free help for customers.

David Barclay, Warm Welcome campaign director, said: “Staying warm is crucial during the colder months, especially for older people, disabled people and families with young children. Our partnership with UK Power Networks means we can better support those who are at risk of hardship and ensure their well-being during power cuts. And this partnership will also help raise awareness of Warm Welcome Spaces, so everyone can find a place of connection and belonging this winter.”

About the Priority Services Register:

It’s a free, confidential service that offers extra assistance to vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, those with young children, and people with specific medical conditions.

The register offers vital services such as regular updates during power cuts, priority support, and in some cases, battery packs for those dependent on electrical medical equipment. Customers can register online at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority, call 0800 169 9970, or email [email protected] for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember that being on the Priority Services Register does not mean power can be restored quicker, as it depends on what work is required. It does mean free tailored support and information that meets the customers’ needs is available round the clock.