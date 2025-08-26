Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD PLAY AREA UPGRADES

Uckfield Town Council wishes to inform residents about an upcoming closure of the Victoria Pleasure Ground Play Area while improvement works are carried out. Works will be carried out between Monday 8th September and Wednesday 24th September, and the site will be fully closed off during this time. The Town Council are working with playground suppliers Kompan on this project after the company was selected from those who submitted designs for the site. Councillors and officers were impressed by their vision for the redevelopment, which follows feedback from local residents, including, most importantly, the children who regularly use the play area. The Town Council is excited to see the plans come to life soon and will be proudly unveiling the redeveloped site soon after the works are complete. While the works at Victoria Pleasure Ground are taking place, there are also repairs taking place at another site in Uckfield. Hempstead Fields Play Area, also managed by Uckfield Town Council, has a Zipline replacement scheduled. The area around this will be closed for a week between Wednesday 17th September

UCKFIELD TOWN CLOCK TICKING

Refurbished Town Clock

Uckfield Town Council is delighted that the iconic High Street clock has been fully refurbished after a collaboration with new site tenants Greggs. The clock, which has hung on the front of the 49 High Street site since being donated by the Uckfield Rotary Club in 1980, was taken down shortly after the previous tenants, NatWest, left the site in March 2023. A two-year process to restore the clock to working order has been frustrating for all involved, but with new site tenants secured, the project could properly get going again. James Hollingdale, Estates and Facilities Manager at Uckfield Town Council, said: “We’re really pleased that the project of restoring the clock has finally been completed. Given the longer timespan to get the project completed, both the Town Council and Greggs have been keen to make the most of the opportunity for repairs. The Town Council paid for a new master clock controller unit and DCF antenna, as well as hiring two engineers to complete the installation. Greggs played a huge role by removing, refurbishing and refitting the clock in its previous position. They were also responsible for refurbishing the Uckfield Rotary Club Plaque, which details the history of the clock, as well as running a new electrical supply and arranging a specialist contractor to carry out the works. This all came at a cost to the company, which the Town Council was very appreciative of. The Town Council is hugely grateful for Greggs’ assistance in this project and wishes them all the best with their new store on the High Street, which opened on Friday 8 August 2025. “It’s been a long journey, complicated by a protracted process of new freeholders and tenants taking over the site, but Greggs have been extremely keen to assist us. Their efforts to restore the clock to proper working order and give it pride of place on the shopfront once more have been really appreciated by the Town Council and the town’s residents.”

OUR TRIBAL BEER WINS MORE AWARDS

Lewes based brewery Harvey’s is celebrating after We’re over the moon to share that our Old Ale has been crowned Supreme Champion at the International Beer Challenge 2025. The family-owned brewery also took home trophy for Best Ale up to 5% for its Old Ale. Miles Jenner, Head Brewer and Joint Managing Director commented: “Winning the ‘Supreme Champion’ Trophy, in competition with a wealth of beer styles and brewing nations, is an accolade we had not expected. "Combining our spring water and yeast strain with locally sourced hops and barley remains paramount in our brewing process, as does the skill and dedication of our staff. Every member of the team has contributed to this success, and I am immensely proud of them.” Old Ale was also awarded Gold UK Winner in the Mild Ale category at the World Beer Awards. If that isn't enough, it also picked up Gold in CAMRA’s 2025 London and South East Area Champion Beer of Britain (Brown Ales and Red Ales, Old Ales and Strong Milds category). If you want to sample the Old Ale yourself, it will be pouring in pubs towards the end of September and is available in bottle here at www.shop.harveys.org.uk/collections/bottle-beer/products/old_ale

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING – Friday, September 26

Rotary Plaque

It's almost that time again! One of our favourite days of the year at the Civic Centre (and not just because it's also green, the Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning brings the community together to fundraise and share experiences. This event can truly change lives, and that's what we love. So, come along for some coffee and cake, and help this brilliant cause 👉 https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../macmillan-coffee.../

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD UPDATE

We had another great repair cafe last Saturday: 36 items in total with 21 repaired, five advised, three taken home and only seven broken. We have added a new section to the whiteboard to showcase the items that were taken home in the previous month and have since been repaired and returned to the customer. It was great to see some more technology being brought in for repair!

UCKFIELD CIVIC CENTRE BUDDY HOLLY'S WINTER DANCE PARTY – Saturday, October 11. The icons of 1950s rock 'n' roll are all together again under one roof! This autumn, we welcome the brilliant Buddy Holly's Winter Dance Party to the Civic Centre for an afternoon of song, dance and all-around entertainment. See how rock 'n' roll began, and celebrate its legacy today, in this great showhttps://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../buddy-holly.../

Victoria Play Area

TN22 CLUBS – WEALDEN LUNCH and SOCIAL CLUBS for OLDER PEOPLE - TRAVLLING TEA TRAYS.

Pop the date in your diary your NEW Travelling Tea Trays launch date , then the 3rd Thursday monthly. New venue at Maresfield Village Hall from 10am -12.30 pm. A social club to meet new friends, join in the fun and activities with tasty refreshments £3.00 donation all welcome contact: 07377 926729