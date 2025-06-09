Unique music initiative supports carers of people living with dementia

Sonic Apothecary Partners with Sage House, Tangmere and Dementia Support for Carers Week Music June 9th to June 15th.

In recognition of Carers Week, Sonic Apothecary is excited to announce a partnership with Sage House, Tangmere and Dementia Support.

This collaboration will launch a unique music initiative dedicated to supporting Carers of individuals living with dementia. Recognising the immense emotional and physical burden that Carers bear, this initiative seeks to leverage the therapeutic power of music to address their needs, foster connection, and enhance overall wellbeing.

Carers, whether they are family members or close friends, selflessly devote their lives to the caregiving journey. However, in doing so, their own needs and wellbeing often become sidelined. The relentless demands of caregiving can lead to significant emotional and physical strain. By employing music’s proven ability to reduce anxiety and ease emotional tension, this initiative provides Carers with much-needed comfort and connection, helping to alleviate the hidden sacrifices they make daily.

Sonic Apothecary will develop specially designed soundscapes aimed at helping to reduce stress, anxiety and emotional tension. These soundscapes will be accessible exclusively through the platforms of Dementia Support and Sage House, Tangmere.

This partnership symbolises a vital step toward acknowledging and supporting the significant sacrifices made by Carers. Insights gained through this initiative will be refined with the aim of expanding availability, extending the positive impact to a broader audience.

For more information on this initiative and other support resources, please contact:

Sage House, Tangmere: James Lovell E: [email protected]

Dementia Support: Isla Lewis E: [email protected]

Sonic Apothecary: Anthony Webb E: [email protected]

Sonic Apothecary, Sage House, Tangmere, and Dementia Support remain committed to the wellbeing of Carers and are proud to collaborate in this meaningful endeavour.

Sage House, Tangmere

Sage House in Tangmere, West Sussex, opened its doors in 2018 as the first integrated dementia hub providing a full range of services under one roof. Sage House provides the latest support, information, advice and activities to people living with dementia, their carers and families. Through their unique Wayfinding service, Sage House provides professional, personalised and ongoing support and advice, helping people navigate every stage of the dementia journey.

Dementia Support

Dementia Support is a new national charity, established following the development and success of Sage House in Tangmere, West Sussex - an integrated dementia hub that has demonstrated how communities can be supported throughout the dementia journey with high-quality pre- and post-diagnostic care and support.

Building on this success, Dementia Support has created the Sage House Model, which brings together local dementia services in one place, placing the individual with dementia at the centre of care. They are now working in partnership with other charities and organisations to bring this model to communities across the UK.

These centrally located collaborations ensure that individuals, families, and carers have access to the support and information they need, when they need it. They also offer a welcoming community space - promoting social inclusion, reducing stigma, and enabling people living with dementia to enjoy fulfilling lives.

Sonic Apothecary

Specialising in creating innovative soundscapes, Sonic Apothecary is committed to utilising the therapeutic potential of music to enhance mental and emotional wellbeing across various sectors, by combining the expertise of composers, technologists, sound therapists, neuroscientists, researchers, and clinical psychologists.

By integrating music with cutting-edge scientific research, Sonic Apothecary offers a unique approach to wellbeing that spans both clinical and wellness environments and applications.